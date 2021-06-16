CPD wrongful raid: Anjanette Young calls out Lightfoot for moving to dismiss lawsuit

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The woman at the center of a high-profile wrongful raid by Chicago police is now accusing the mayor of breaking a promise.
Anjanette Young and her attorney called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot for moving to dismiss the lawsuit Young filed after a wrongful raid on her apartment in 2019 where police left her handcuffed and naked for more than 40 minutes.
"I stand here, approximately 846 days of living the trauma that was caused to me, by the city, by the Chicago Police Department, and I call it reckless," Young said.
Young said when she personally met with the mayor in December to accept her apology, Lightfoot promised to "make her whole."
"And yet here we are almost six months later, and she's threatening to dismiss this case," Young said.
That move came after a mediation session in late May failed to resolve the case. The take-it-or-leave-it settlement offer was reportedly less than $1.25 million.
"She said, in December, 'I've directed my people to resolve this case,'" said Keenan Saulter, Young's attorney. "But those are just empty words, empty promises. For a woman who is a politician."
Saulter said that despite the evidence from the police body cameras that recorded the entire wrong raid, the city made an even more insulting first offer in February. (12) 115
"The city of Chicago's Corporation Counsel had the unmitigated audacity, ridiculous gall to look at Miss Young's case, to watch those videos and tell her that they offered her zero dollars to resolve her case," Saulter said.
Full Statement from Chicago's Department of Law
There is no disagreement that the events which occurred at Ms. Young's home in February 2019 were traumatic for her and the community. No one should have to endure what Ms. Young experienced which is why the City has remained committed to mending the harm done and finding an equitable and expeditious resolution to this matter. We were encouraged when Mr. Saulter finally agreed to Mediation, a Mediation in which the City assumed all costs. We were hopeful that a robust discussion moderated by an experienced former federal judge would lead to a fair and judicious outcome - one that would have fairly addressed Ms. Young's traumatic experience, but also fair to the taxpayers. Mr. Saulter chose to reject the City's offers and walked away from further settlement discussions.
In light of Mr. Saulter's decision, we have no choice but to litigate. We still believe this is a case that should settle, but Mr. Saulter will have to bring a different mindset to the table. Meanwhile, we will carry on, not litigate in the press, and make no further comment.
