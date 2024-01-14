Why you should visit your doctor for an annual physical exam

Whether you are looking to lose weight, manage stress, or solve a current health issue, one of the best places to start is your primary doctor's office.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The New Year often motivates people to set new health goals and toss out bad habits.

Staying current on your physical exams is a great way to monitor and track your wellbeing and stay proactive against illnesses.

Since early detection is the best treatment for many diseases, it is recommended that you visit your doctor as often as once a year for a medical exam.

Dr. Kimbra Bell Balark, Internal Medicine Physician at Northwestern Medicine, visited ABC 7's weekend morning show, to explain in depth why regular exams are so important for your overall health and wellbeing.