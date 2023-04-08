Anthony Adams House to host fundraising gala to support homeless and runaway youth

Anthony Adams House will host a black tie gala fundraiser on May 5 at the Blue Chip Casino.

A fundraiser is happening next month to support a local non-profit organization dedicated to helping homeless and runaway youth.

Anthony Adams House will host "Their Second Home" black tie gala fundraiser on Friday, May 5, at the Blue Chip Casino.

The night will feature entertainment, raffles, plus special guests. Legendary NBA Superstar Julius "Dr. J" Erving will be the keynote speaker.

Proceeds will benefit Anthony Adams House's mission to save the lives of homeless and runaway youth.

Last year's gala was a huge success, with boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard as the keynote speaker. Organizers expect an even bigger and more successful event this year.

Homeless and runaway youth is a growing population, and Anthony Adams House hopes the gala and any exposure given will bring more awareness to this ongoing situation.

Tickets for the gala are on sale now: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/anthony-adams-house-36804821853

What: "Their Second Home" Black Tie Gala

When: Friday, May 5th 2023 5 pm-10 pm

Where: Blue Chip Casino

777 Blue Chip Drive

Michigan City, IN 46360

About Anthony Adams House: Anthony Adams House (AAH) was established in 2016 with a mission to transform and save the lives of homeless and runaway youth under the age of 18. Founder and Director Candice Adams named the organization after her father, who died of a heart attack June 4, 2015. From the ages of 14-16, Candice was a runaway and during that tough time in her life, her father assured her that she was loved. Candice started the program when he died and felt that naming it after him was a wonderful way to honor his legacy.

"The young people we serve are usually disconnected from their family, social support or have endured traumatic and adverse childhood experiences," Adams said. "In addition to living on the streets, many have survived abusive homes, spent time in juvenile justice facilities, aged out of foster care or have been victims of human trafficking and exploitation."