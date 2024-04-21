More than 4K people expected to rally at Soldier Field for Walk MS: Chicago

What is multiple sclerosis? More than 4,000 people are expected to rally at Soldier Field for Walk MS: Chicago, presented by Northwestern Medicine.

What is multiple sclerosis? More than 4,000 people are expected to rally at Soldier Field for Walk MS: Chicago, presented by Northwestern Medicine.

What is multiple sclerosis? More than 4,000 people are expected to rally at Soldier Field for Walk MS: Chicago, presented by Northwestern Medicine.

What is multiple sclerosis? More than 4,000 people are expected to rally at Soldier Field for Walk MS: Chicago, presented by Northwestern Medicine.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Sunday, April 28, more than 4,000 people are expected to rally at Soldier Field for Walk MS: Chicago, locally presented by Northwestern Medicine.

Walk MS will showcase why it's important for people with MS to be surrounded by the care and understanding of their support system.

Hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, attendees arriving on the day of Walk MS can expect energy and excitement that's palpable because they are part of the nationwide Walk MS community, moving together toward a better future for everyone affected by MS.

"We are so excited to share the new, energizing experience at Walk MS Chicago," says Nancy McInroy, president of the National MS Society's Illinois Market. "We hope everyone will join us and be a part of something powerful, that's going to change the world for people with MS because a cure is on the line."

Walk MS brings friends and family, loved ones, and the MS community, together to demonstrate support and solidarity for people with MS-because no one should have to face this disease alone.