Mary E. Smith Foundation holding annual Shoesational Scholarship auction and fundraiser this weekend

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Mary E. Smith Foundation harnesses a love of fashion to fight cancer and provide scholarships with their annual Shoesational Scholarship event.

Shoes donated by many people, including ABC7's own Cheryl Burton, will be auctioned off for those important causes.

The co-founder of the foundation, Tiffany Smith-Woodson, joined ABC7 Eyewitness News to talk about the annual fundraiser and all of the good that comes of it.

The shoe show and auction will be held on Sunday, April 28 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Water Tower Place. Click here for more information.