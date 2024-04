Thousands rally at Soldier Field for 2024 Walk MS: Chicago

What is multiple sclerosis? More than 4,000 people are expected to rally at Soldier Field for Walk MS: Chicago, presented by Northwestern Medicine.

What is multiple sclerosis? More than 4,000 people are expected to rally at Soldier Field for Walk MS: Chicago, presented by Northwestern Medicine.

What is multiple sclerosis? More than 4,000 people are expected to rally at Soldier Field for Walk MS: Chicago, presented by Northwestern Medicine.

What is multiple sclerosis? More than 4,000 people are expected to rally at Soldier Field for Walk MS: Chicago, presented by Northwestern Medicine.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands came together Sunday in Chicago to support people living with multiple sclerosis.

They gathered at Soldier Field for Walk MS 2024.

The nationwide movement aims to raise awareness about multiple sclerosis while raising raising funds to find a cure.

Nearly one million people in the U.S. live with multiple sclerosis. It is a disease of the central nervous system.