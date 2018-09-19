Anti-Muslim graffiti spray-painted outside Homer Glen family's home

A Muslim civil rights group is calling for a hate crime investigation after Islamophobic graffiti was painted outside a family's home in Homer Glen.The graffiti appeared to mock the Muslim phrase, "Peace be upon Him." The message was spray-painted on a sidewalk Monday.The Chicago Office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations says vandals also covered the brake lights of the family's car with black paint.The family has lived in the house for more than 20 years.CAIR-Chicago executive director Ahmed Rehab said in a statement,