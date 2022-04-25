anti-semitism

Glenview residents say many have receive anti-Semitic flyers featuring Jewish elected officials

By
EMBED <>More Videos

North Shore residents band together after recent acts of anti-Semitism

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Over 100 people gathered inside of Glenview's Attea Middle School Sunday to rally against anti-Semitism and to take a pledge against hate. This, as Cook County unveiled a new campaign aimed at calling out hate in all its forms.

"The very fact that we're a diverse country, which is our great strength, also presents a challenge when folks decide to pit people against each other," said Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle.

The campaign was spurred on by recent acts of anti-Semitism aimed at North Shore residents in recent weeks and months. In Glenview, in particular, many have received hate-filled flyers featuring the faces of Jewish elected officials.

"It was early Sunday morning and I was just getting my local paper," said Cook County 14th District Commissioner Scott Britton. "It spurred us to act the very opposite of what they wanted, which was to scare us off. We are now united against these hate groups and we're going to continue to work against them."

And while Jewish leaders acknowledge that anti-Semitic acts tend to increase when tensions flare up between Israelis and Palestinians, as they have now, they don't attribute what is going on locally to the current escalation of hostilities in the Middle East.

However, they said this feels more personal.

"When the hate comes, especially into my neighborhood, that is not only scary for me and my family and the congregation, but it brings it home," said Rabbi Lisa Bellows with Congregation Beth Am.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagocook countyglenviewhate crimeanti semitismjewishrally
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ANTI-SEMITISM
Teen accused in plot to attack Chicago-area mosque pleads not guilty
3 teens plotted to commit 'mass murder' at Chicago area mosque: feds
Online hate speech is on the rise, upcoming report shows
Anti-Semitic flyers targeting politicians distributed in Glenview
TOP STORIES
Lockdown lifted at Northwestern Memorial Hospital
1 hurt, 10 arrested after large group gathers in Loop: CFD, CPD
39 shot, 7 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Michelle Obama's brother's kids disenrolled from prestigious WI school
Inside O'Hare airport's $8.5B revamp
Chicago Bears WR pulled over, arrested after for doing donuts on road
Video: Driver abandons child after crashing in Milwaukee freeway
Show More
WHO: 1 child has died in mystery liver disease outbreak
Deputy climbs building to rescue baby from Orlando apartment fire
Family furious after man charged with killing Chicago mother goes free
WI man, 82, charged with hiding corpse after 1983 murder
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, chilly Monday
More TOP STORIES News