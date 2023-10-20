Bridgeview Islamic school moves to e-learning after 'threatening hate letter'

A southwest suburban school is moving to e-learning Friday after receiving what its principal described as a "threatening hate letter."

Aqsa School is an Islamic day school in Bridgeview, and is attended by many Palestinian and Palestinian-American students.

It is closing Friday "out of extra caution" after being on soft lockdown earlier this week.

In a message to parents, the principal wrote in part, "Rest assured that we have been doing everything in our power to maintain the safety and well-being of all of our students...and we will continue in those efforts."

The principal met virtually with parents Thursday night and told ABC7 they've been very supportive of the precautionary measures.

When students return, there will be increased security measures at the school, including armed security.

The principal said the school has also been in touch with local police and the sheriff's office as part of the ongoing investigation.

Bridgeview police confirmed they're aware of the letter but provided no further details.