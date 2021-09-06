Archdiocese of Chicago removes 3 priests amid investigations into 'inappropriate' conduct

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago is removing three priests from ministry, pending investigations into what the church calls "inappropriate" conduct.In letters to parishioners Saturday, the archdiocese said these priests are stepping aside for relationships with other adults.The archdiocese said none of the incidents involved children.The letters also said the priests all acknowledged their behavior.At Ss. Genevieve and Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Parish in Cragin, former associate Pastor Orlando Flores Orea has been asked to step aside for an alleged relationship with a woman, a letter from the archdiocese said.The pastor at St. Gerard Majella, St. John the Baptist and Ascension-St. Susana Parish in Markham, Father Pedro Campos, was asked to step aside due to alleged inappropriate behavior with an adult man while Campos was pastor at St. Kevin Parish.And the pastor at St. Simon Chapel of St. Gall in Gage Park, Father Rene Mena Beltran, was asked to step aside due to alleged inappropriate behavior with an adult man.