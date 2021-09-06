chicago archdiocese

Archdiocese of Chicago removes 3 priests amid investigations into 'inappropriate' conduct

Priests came from 2 Chicago churches, 1 Markham church
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

3 Chicago-area priests removed from ministry amid investigations

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Archdiocese of Chicago is removing three priests from ministry, pending investigations into what the church calls "inappropriate" conduct.

In letters to parishioners Saturday, the archdiocese said these priests are stepping aside for relationships with other adults.

The archdiocese said none of the incidents involved children.

RELATED: Father Daniel McCarthy removed from St. Elizabeth of the Trinity amid sexual abuse investigation: Archdiocese of Chicago

The letters also said the priests all acknowledged their behavior.

At Ss. Genevieve and Stanislaus Bishop and Martyr Parish in Cragin, former associate Pastor Orlando Flores Orea has been asked to step aside for an alleged relationship with a woman, a letter from the archdiocese said.

The pastor at St. Gerard Majella, St. John the Baptist and Ascension-St. Susana Parish in Markham, Father Pedro Campos, was asked to step aside due to alleged inappropriate behavior with an adult man while Campos was pastor at St. Kevin Parish.

And the pastor at St. Simon Chapel of St. Gall in Gage Park, Father Rene Mena Beltran, was asked to step aside due to alleged inappropriate behavior with an adult man.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
religion & spiritualitychicagocragingage parkmarkhamcatholic churchchicago archdiocesepriest
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO ARCHDIOCESE
Archdiocese of Chicago holds Sunday Mass at Holy Name Cathedral
Chicago priests told not to give parishioners vaccine exemptions
Century-old parish holds final mass in Rogers Park
Chicago Catholic schools returning to 'near normal' operations
TOP STORIES
CPD supt. to speak after 7 kids shot, 1 killed this weekend
5 hurt in wrong-way crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive: CPD
3 killed in wrong-way crash on I-80 in Will County: ISP
58 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago Labor Day weekend gun violence
Victim ID'd in deadly Evanston shooting that led to Skokie manhunt
Pandemic unemployment benefits end Labor Day
SC lawyer shot in the head 3 months after wife and son were killed
Show More
Florida man wearing body armor kills 4, including baby in mom's arms
Harwood Heights standoff ends with 1 in custody, police say
What's open, what's closed on Labor Day: List
Newborn baby found dead outside Milwaukee funeral home
Chicago Weather: Plenty of sun, slightly cooler Labor Day
More TOP STORIES News