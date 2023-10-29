Retired Archdiocese of Chicago Priest William Killeen is being investigated for alleged sex abuse at Saint Patricia Parish in Hickory Hills.

Retired Priest William Killeen being investigated for alleged sex abuse at Hickory Hills church

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A retired priest with the Archdiocese of Chicago is under investigation for alleged child sexual abuse.

Cardinal Blase Cupich notified eight parishes about the allegation on Saturday.

Father William Killeen has been asked to step aside after the allegation was received earlier this week.

SEE ALSO | Father John Clemens reinstated after investigation into sex abuse claim: Cardinal Blase Cupich

The accuser says the abuse happened 40 years ago at Saint Patricia Parish in Hickory Hills. Killeen denied any wrongdoing.

Retired since 2019, Killeen celebrates Mass occasionally at St. Francis Xavier Parish and St. Cletus Parish, both in La Grange and St. John of the Cross Parish in Western Springs, the archdiocese said.

READ MORE | Dozens of clergy credibly accused of sex abuse live in Illinois without supervision, survivors say