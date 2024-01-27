Plea deal hearing for former Chicago pastor on child sex abuse charges delayed

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former South Side pastor appeared in court Friday, where he was expected to accept a plea deal for alleged child sex abuse, but the hearing was pushed back.

Jerry Jones is accused of abuse that allegedly took place during his time as a pastor at Apostolic Assembly Church in Morgan Park.

In court Friday, the judge ordered a "pre-trial investigation," which typically takes 30 days to complete. During that time, Jones will be on a 12 hour daily curfew.

Lawyers for Jones' complainants said it's possible Jones could avoid time behind bars.

Jones is charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse from 2020 and was charged in 2023 with criminal sex abuse.

His next hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28.