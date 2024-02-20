South Side STEM Landscape working to bridge gap with communities of color with new website

The Argonne National Laboratory is bridging the STEM gap with communities of color with new website focused on Chicago's South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Argonne National Laboratory is a national organization that works to bridge the gap with Chicago area communities of color in the STEM world.

Argonne has been around for over 75 years and its mission evolved from pioneering nuclear power to a broad portfolio of research that benefits humankind.

The organization partnered with Northwestern University's Digital Youth Network to offer free support to help offer more equitable STEM opportunities.

Argonne National Laboratory Manager of Educational Programs and Outreach Meridith Bruozas joined by ABC7 to discuss the new website to help identify STEM resources in the Chicago area.

