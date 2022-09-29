WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Arlington Heights police investigating crash involving bicyclist on Lake Cook Road

ByMaher Kawash via WLS logo
14 minutes ago
EMBED <>More Videos

Arlington Heights police are investigating a serious crash Thursday morning that closed Lake Cook Road to traffic at Wilke Road.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Arlington Heights police are investigating a serious crash Thursday morning.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash as well as a bicycle which was seen pinned under a truck.

The bicyclist was reportedly injured and transported to a nearby trauma center.

It's not clear how exactly the accident unfolded, but the truck is from a concrete company and at least two people are inside of it at the time.

The owner of that concrete company said one of his employees in the truck suffered a leg injury and it appears someone was also injured in a white SUV.

They have also been taken to a nearby hospital.

Police have not confirmed details from the crash but said the all lanes on Lake Cok Road near Wilke Road have been closed.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.