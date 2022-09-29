Arlington Heights police investigating crash involving bicyclist on Lake Cook Road

Arlington Heights police are investigating a serious crash Thursday morning that closed Lake Cook Road to traffic at Wilke Road.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- Arlington Heights police are investigating a serious crash Thursday morning.

At least two vehicles were involved in the crash as well as a bicycle which was seen pinned under a truck.

The bicyclist was reportedly injured and transported to a nearby trauma center.

It's not clear how exactly the accident unfolded, but the truck is from a concrete company and at least two people are inside of it at the time.

The owner of that concrete company said one of his employees in the truck suffered a leg injury and it appears someone was also injured in a white SUV.

They have also been taken to a nearby hospital.

Police have not confirmed details from the crash but said the all lanes on Lake Cok Road near Wilke Road have been closed.