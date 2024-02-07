Adriana tried to flag down cars and even a CTA bus, but no one stopped to help, surveillance video shows

Woman describes being attacked twice, minutes apart, in Jefferson Park: EXCLUSIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman who was ambushed by men twice in one night last week spoke exclusively with ABC7 on Tuesday.

Adriana pointed to the spots where, she said, three men held handguns against her, screaming at her to hand over anything she had.

Speaking with ABC7 late Tuesday afternoon, the family asked us to conceal their faces for their own safety.

"The pistol. The three of them had guns. They pointed at her head, her neck," victim's daughter said.

Surveillance video shows Adriana walking west on Lawrence Avenue, headed to work last Monday morning in the middle of the night.

A few strides in, a dark sedan screeched along the sidewalk, and four people bail outed, surrounding her. They shoved, manhandled and stripped the 35-year-old woman of her cellphone, wallet and a few other things.

The four-on-one attack played out for two solid minutes.

Until Tuesday, Adriana, her husband, and her 12-year-old daughter had no idea the video of her entire attack existed. They watched it with tears streaming down their faces.

After the attackers speed off, Adriana ran into the street, waving and screaming desperately.

A CTA bus and two passing cars never so much as paused. That's when the four attackers returned for a replay.

"They told her they were going to shoot her if she didn't give them the pin," Adriana's daughter said. "The next time they came, she thought they were going to kill her for the same thing."

Adriana said she survived with the strength of her singular focus.

"Mi esposa, daughter," she said.

