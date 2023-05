An armored truck was robbed outside of a Jewl-Osco in south suburban Homewood Tuesday morning.

HOMEWOOD, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities responded to an armored truck robbery outside of a Jewel-Osco in south suburban Homewood Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred at 183rd Street and Kedzie Avenue. The FBI confirmed it is responding to the incident.

Chopper 7HD flew above the scene as crime tape surrounded a Brinks armored car outside of the store.

There is no word of any arrests or injuries.

Further details were not immediately available.