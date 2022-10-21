Illinois soldier accounted for from Korean War after remains from POW camp identified

Army Corporal William Zoellick will be buried in Belvidere, Illinois, next month

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois soldier killed during the Korean War has been identified.

Army Corporal William Zoellick was a member of the Second Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action in North Korea in 1950 and died in 1953 in a POW camp.

Remains that were reportedly recovered from Pyoktong, also known as Prisoner of War Camp #5, could not be initially identified and were buried in the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the "Punchbowl," in Honolulu.

Zoellick has since been identified using dental and anthropological analysis.

A rosette will be placed next to his name at the war memorial in Honolulu to symbolize that he's been accounted for.

A burial will take place in Belvidere, Illinois, next month.