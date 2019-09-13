Police arrest suspect in slaying of Dolton mother shot while driving with children

DOLTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Police have a suspect in custody in the death of a Dolton mother who was shot in front of her children last month.

Marshia McGill-Bowman, 40, was driving with four of her eight children in the southern suburb when gunfire erupted between two groups.

Dolton police said Thursday that charges are pending.

McGill-Bowman was killed by a stray bullet that was intended for another individual, police confirmed Thursday.

McGill-Bowman's death is one of several fatal shootings in the village in recent weeks.

A couple days after McGill-Bowman was killed by a stray bullet, 16-year-old Akeira Boston was fatally shot while sitting in a car outside a convenience store.

Angelneka Smith, a 31-year-old mother, was killed in a shooting outside a Dolton bar last Sunday.

Dolton Mayor Riley Rogers has said that they're all isolated and unrelated incidents.
