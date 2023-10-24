More Halloween decorations catch fire in Avondale

Halloween decorations on the front porch of a home in Avondale caught fire Tuesday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An investigation is underway after more Halloween decorations were found burning on the Northwest Side Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

There is no damage to the home, but people who live there were rattled.

The fire charred some hay that was set up on the porch. The fire occurred just before 3:45 a.m. in the 3200-block of North California Avenue.

A Com-Ed truck that happened to be going by grabbed a fire extinguisher to help put it out.

There are three separate apartments inside the home, with five people living there.

A Bomb and Arson team was called to the scene to investigate, but police said the fire does not appear criminal in nature.

The homeowner said he is shocked and plans to take the decorations down.

"This is something unusual. We've never had a problem. I've lived here for over 20 years. I never saw anything happen around here.

This is not the first Halloween decoration fire in the Avondale area. Since the beginning of October, there have been at least eight separate fires.

Police alerted neighbors that someone has been igniting Halloween decorations on front porches along with street corner garbage cans.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in any of the fires, including the one Tuesday morning.

