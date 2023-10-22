More Halloween decorations set on fire in Lincoln Square: Ring doorbell video

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More Halloween decorations have been set on fire in Lincoln Square.

This comes after a string of similar fires happened earlier this week.

SEE ALSO | Chicago police say at least 8 fires may be work of possible serial arsonist

The latest fire happened at about 2 a.m. Saturday near West Ainslie Street and North Bell Avenue. The fire was caught on home surveillance video.

No one was injured, and no arrests have been made in any of the fires.

Arson detectives are investigating. Further information was not immediately available.

