More Halloween decorations set on fire in Lincoln Square: Ring doorbell video

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, October 22, 2023 4:27AM
Halloween decorations set on fire in Lincoln Square
Ring doorbell video shows fire catching on Lincoln Square Halloween decorations.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More Halloween decorations have been set on fire in Lincoln Square.

This comes after a string of similar fires happened earlier this week.

SEE ALSO | Chicago police say at least 8 fires may be work of possible serial arsonist

The latest fire happened at about 2 a.m. Saturday near West Ainslie Street and North Bell Avenue. The fire was caught on home surveillance video.

No one was injured, and no arrests have been made in any of the fires.

Arson detectives are investigating. Further information was not immediately available.

