Man charged with murder in Bridgeport arson investigation after woman killed, girl hurt, police say

Chicago police suspect arson after a woman was killed and a girl was hurt after an incendiary device sparked an apartment fire Saturday in Bridgeport.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with the murder of a 54-year-old woman that was killed in a fire in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood.

The fire started at about 2:21 a.m. on Saturday, when a man threw an incendiary device through the window of an apartment in the 3100-block of South Green Street, police said.

The woman living in the apartment was identified as 54-year-old Charnette Walker by the Cook County Medical Examiner. She died at the scene according to police.

A 12-year-old girl was also injured in the fire. The Chicago Fire Department took the girl to an area hospital where she was last listed in fair condition.

Cordale Nichols, 37, has been charged with two felony counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, one felony count of arson, police said. He also received an annual gun offender registration citation.

Nichols was arrested about 45 minutes after the fire in the 2900-block of South Halsted.

A motive for the suspected arson was not clear.

It is unknown if the suspect and victims knew each other.

