Arson suspected after fire destroys vacant motel, injures firefighter in Waukegan, officials say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, May 2, 2024 4:30PM
Fire destroys vacant motel in north suburb; arson suspected: officials
Arson is suspected after a firefighter was injured while battling a fire at a vacant Ramadan Inn motel on Green Bay Road in Waukegan, officials said.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire destroyed part of a north suburb vacant motel and injured a firefighter on Wednesday.

Waukegan Firefighters arrived to the old Ramada Inn in the 200-block Green Bay Road around 4:30 p.m.

It took firefighters five hours to get the fire under control, the Waukegan Fire Department said.

WFD said the building has a history of squatters, and are investigating it as possible arson.

One firefighter was treated for exhaustion at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

