Arson suspected after fire destroys vacant motel, injures firefighter in Waukegan, officials say

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A fire destroyed part of a north suburb vacant motel and injured a firefighter on Wednesday.
Waukegan Firefighters arrived to the old Ramada Inn in the 200-block Green Bay Road around 4:30 p.m.
It took firefighters five hours to get the fire under control, the Waukegan Fire Department said.
WFD said the building has a history of squatters, and are investigating it as possible arson.
One firefighter was treated for exhaustion at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.