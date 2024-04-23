At least 5 fires have been set in Greater Grand Crossing since late March.

Arsonist sets 3 fires within 30 minutes in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning of an arsonist on the South Side.

At least five fires have been set in Greater Grand Crossing since late last month. Three of them were set on Sunday night.

Police say the person has set fire to trash in alleyways, and the flames have spread to neighboring homes and garages.

The fires were set at the following times and locations:

6800 block of S. Indiana Ave. on March 27 at 11:11 p.m.

6800 block of S. Michigan Ave. on March 27 at 1:01 a.m.

300 block of E. 70th St. on April 21 at 9:15 p.m.

6900 block of S. Prairie Ave. on April 21 at 9:45 p.m.

300 block of E. 70th St. on April 21 at 9:45 p.m.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-744-7618.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood