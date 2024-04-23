Arsonist sets 3 fires within 30 minutes in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago police say

At least 5 fires have been set in Greater Grand Crossing since late March.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning of an arsonist on the South Side.
At least five fires have been set in Greater Grand Crossing since late last month. Three of them were set on Sunday night.
Police say the person has set fire to trash in alleyways, and the flames have spread to neighboring homes and garages.
The fires were set at the following times and locations:
Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-744-7618.
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood