South Side arsonist strikes again, sets 7th fire in alleyway, Chicago police warn

Chicago police are warning the community about a suspect setting trash on fire in alleways on the South Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An arsonist has set more fires in alleyways across the city's South Side, Chicago police said.

At least seven fires have been set in Greater Grand Crossing since late last month.

Police believe the same person has set fire to trash in alleyways, and the flames have spread to neighboring homes and garages.

The fires were set at the following times and locations:

- 6800-block of South Indiana Avenue on March 27, 2024 at 11:11 p.m.

- 100-block of East 68th Street on March 28, 2024 at 12:42 a.m.

- 6800-block of South Michigan Avenue on March 28, 2024 at 1:01 a.m.

- 300-block of East 70th Street on April 21, 2024 at 9:15 p.m.

- 6900-block of South Prairie Avenue on April 21, 2024 at 9:45 p.m.

- 300-block of East 70th Street on April 21, 2024 at 9:45 p.m.

- 100-block of West 77th Street on April 23, 2024 at 3:39 a.m.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-744-7618.

What is arson?

The FBI describes arson as any willful or malicious burning or attempt to burn personal property, including cars and houses.

In Illinois, arson is a class two felony, according to the state's criminal code.

