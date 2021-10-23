museum exhibit

Art Institute of Chicago exhibit explores career, works of Barbara Kruger

By Tyra Whitney
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Art Institute of Chicago is currently showing Thinking of You. I Mean Me. I Mean You., a major solo exhibition devoted to the work of renowned artist Barbara Kruger.

The exhibition will encompass four decades of the artist's practice-the largest and most comprehensive presentation of Kruger's work in twenty years. "Kruger's work is about media-making and making-meaning. She has deployed her images throughout the cultural systems of representation and the structures of power that contain and construct our daily lives. Here, she re-envisions the retrospective itself, by replaying her work in the present," said Robyn Farrell, Associate Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Art Institute.

It's on display until January 24, 2022.

The Museum is open from 10 a.m. -11 a.m. on Mondays, and Thursdays - Sundays for members; and from 11a - 6pm on Mondays, Thursdays- Sundays for the public.

Tickets cost $14 for Chicago residents.
museum exhibit
