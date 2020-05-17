hurricane

2020 hurricane season: This year's storm name list

For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 18 tropical storms, seven to nine hurricanes, and two to four major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

How are these and other storms named? You probably already know that hurricane names go in alphabetical order throughout the season, but it's more structured than that.

The World Meteorological Organization, which is in charge of assigning names to hurricanes and tropical storms, has six lists that they cycle through. (In other words, they are currently using non-retired names that were also used in both 2014 and 2006.) They've been using this system since 1953.

The WMO looks for short, distinctive names when choosing new ones for their lists. A new one must be chosen if a name is "retired" -- that is, if a storm is so destructive or deadly that it would be insensitive to continue to use the name. Two 2018 storms -- Florence and Michael -- caused their names to be retired. Their replacements, Francine and Milton, were added to the 2024 season list. No names were retired in 2019.

There are more rules in the name choosing process. For example, only 21 letters of the English alphabet are in use, so none of the names start with less common letters like Q. In the event of more than 21 named storms, the storms will take names from the Greek alphabet, meaning a 22nd named storm would be named "Alpha" and a 23rd would be named "Beta."

Here's the list of names for storms in the Caribbean Sea, Gulf of Mexico and the North Atlantic.

"A" names
Arthur (2020)
Ana (2021)
Alex (2022)
Arlene (2023)
Alberto (2024)
Andrea (2025)

"B" names
Bertha (2020)
Bill (2021)
Bonnie (2022)
Bret (2023)
Beryl (2024)
Barry (2025)

"C" names
Cristobal (2020)
Claudette (2021)
Colin (2022)
Cindy (2023)
Chris (2024)
Chantal (2025)

"D" names
Dolly (2020)
Danny (2021)
Danielle (2022)
Don (2023)
Debby (2024)
Dorian (2025)

"E" names
Edouard (2020)
Elsa (2021)
Earl (2022)
Emily (2023)
Ernesto (2024)
Erin (2025)

"F" names
Fay (2020)
Fred (2021)
Fiona (2022)
Franklin (2023)
Francine (2024)
Fernand (2025)

"G" names
Gonzalo (2020)
Grace (2021)
Gaston (2022)
Gert (2023)
Gordon (2024)
Gabrielle (2025)




"H" names
Hanna (2020)
Henri (2021)
Hermine (2022)
Harold (2023)
Helene (2024)
Humberto (2025)

"I" names
Isaias (2020)
Ida (2021)
Ian (2022)
Idalia (2023)
Isaac (2024)
Imelda (2025)

"J" names
Josephine (2020)
Julian (2021)
Julia (2022)
Jose (2023)
Joyce (2024)
Jerry (2025)

"K" names
Kyle (2020)
Kate (2021)
Karl (2022)
Katia (2023)
Kirk (2024)
Karen (2025)

"L" names
Laura (2020)
Larry (2021)
Lisa (2022)
Lee (2023)
Leslie (2024)
Lorenzo (2025)

"M" names
Marco (2020)
Mindy (2021)
Martin (2022)
Margot (2023)
Milton (2024)
Melissa (2025)

"N" names
Nana (2020)
Nicholas (2021)
Nicole(2022)
Nigel (2023)
Nadine (2024)
Nestor (2025)

"O" names
Omar (2020)
Odette (2021)
Owen (2022)
Ophelia (2023)
Oscar (2024)
Olga (2025)

"P" names
Paulette (2020)
Peter (2021)
Paula (2022)
Philippe (2023)
Patty (2024)
Pablo (2025)

"R" names
Rene (2020)
Rose (2021)
Richard (2022)
Rina (2023)
Rafael (2024)
Rebekah (2025)

"S" names
Sally (2020)
Sam (2021)
Shary (2022)
Sean (2023)
Sara (2024)
Sebastien (2025)

"T" names
Teddy (2020)
Teresa (2021)
Tobias (2022)
Tammy (2023)
Tony (2024)
Tanya (2025)

"V" names
Vicky (2020)
Victor (2021)
Virginie (2022)
Vince (2023)
Valerie (2024)
Van (2025)

"W" names
Wilfred (2020)
Wanda (2021)
Walter (2022)
Whitney (2023)
William (2024)
Wendy (2025)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathertropical stormhurricanesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
2018 hurricane season forecast
HURRICANE
Up to 4 major hurricanes eyed for 2020 Atlantic storm season
Hurricane Harvey contractor who stole $180K from victims gets 10 years
From Dorian to Imelda, look back at 2019 hurricane season
US flag that survived Hurricane Dorian up for auction
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PM storms bring risk of flash flooding, even a tornado
Churches reopen for services in defiance of Illinois' stay-at-home order
1 in custody after delivery driver accused of striking woman with car in Lakeview: police
Man accused of killing wife, blaming disappearance on COVID-19
Illinois COVID-19 cases top 92K, over 4K deaths
'A Secret Love' documentary chronicles 2 Chicago-area women who hid relationship for decades
What to know about Indiana's 27,778 COVID-19 cases
Show More
11 Los Angeles firefighters hurt while running from blast
Rare blue bee thought to be extinct found in Florida
Hundreds demand justice for Ahmaud Arbery, call for resignation of DAs at Georgia rally
'COVID toes': What to do if you see red, sore swellings on feet
Adler Planetarium lays off 120 due to COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News