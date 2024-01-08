Rapper A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to charges he fired gun at former friend in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (WLS) -- A$AP Rocky appeared in court for his arraignment on Monday.

He is charged with firing a gun at a former friend during a standoff in Hollywood back in November of 2021.

A judge has ruled that Rocky must stand trial. He could face up to 24 years in prison if convicted.

The 35-year-old rapper, fashion mogul and two-time Grammy nominee is in a relationship with Rihanna, with whom he has two young sons. His first two studio albums in 2013 and 2015 both went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

His trial is set to begin in early March.

