AREAA Chicago, Chicago Association of Realtors celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Asian Real Estate Association of America Greater Chicago and the Chicago Association of Realtors hosted a celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Thursday.
The groups held a festival of Asian communities to showcase their diverse cultures with food tastings, dance performances, and artwork. The unique traditional attire of each country represented by the groups' members were also on display.
The event was held at the Zhou B Art Center in Bridgeport.
