Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

AREAA Chicago, Chicago Association of Realtors celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

AREAA Chicago celebrates Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Asian Real Estate Association of America Greater Chicago and the Chicago Association of Realtors hosted a celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month Thursday.

The groups held a festival of Asian communities to showcase their diverse cultures with food tastings, dance performances, and artwork. The unique traditional attire of each country represented by the groups' members were also on display.

The event was held at the Zhou B Art Center in Bridgeport.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagobridgeportasian pacific american heritage month
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ASIAN PACIFIC AMERICAN HERITAGE MONTH
Chicago '9-Man' team grows sport rooted in Chinatowns, exclusion
Chicago's Chinatown booming as others see population declines
River North restaurant celebrates AANHPI month
More in US blame Asian Americans for COVID-19, study finds
TOP STORIES
13-year-old carjacking suspect critically injured in police shooting
Could remains in shrinking Lake Mead be tied to Chicago mob?
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
Marine veteran seriously injured in Irving Park hit-and-run
Oakbrook Terrace fights back after red light camera permit revoked
WI man eats Big Mac every day for 50 years
Chicago Weather: Hot with showers, storms Friday
Show More
Chicago 'two-faced' on acknowledging police abuse, filing claims
IL fuel retailers sue over requirement to post about gas tax freeze
Markham police investigating how elderly woman ended up in vacant home
Drug court program helps people get clean, avoid criminal behavior
Illinois Secretary of State Democratic candidates square off in forum
More TOP STORIES News