Assisted living worker charged with sexually assaulting dementia patient: Arlington Heights police

By WLS logo
Monday, May 22, 2023 5:42PM
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A worker at a north suburban assisted living has been charged with sexually assaulting an 88-year-old patient, who has dementia, police said.

Arlington Heights police responded to an assisted living facility for a report of a sexual assault on Saturday afternoon.

Police said a certified nursing assistant was walking through a hallway when she heard a patient shouting for help. The CNA went into the patient's room, where she saw a housekeeper, 67-year-old Filipe De-Gyves, engaged in a sexual act with the victim as she laid on her bed. The CNA shouted at De-Gyves, who pleaded with her not to reported the assault, police said.

A nursing supervisor overheard the commotion and went into the room. The victim was previously diagnosed with dementia, and is not capable of making her own decisions.

The facility called police, but De-Gyves left the facility as officers arrived. Later that day, at about 6:30 p.m., he was taken into custody at his home.

Police said De-Gyves admitted to the crime. He has been charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

