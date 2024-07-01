NHL reinstates former coach, executives banned for their role in Blackhawks sexual assault scandal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The National Hockey League has reinstated former Chicago Blackhawks executives Stan Bowman and Al MacIsaac and coach Joel Quenneville.
The three were banned from the NHL in October 2021 for their roles in the Blackhawks' mishandling of a sexual assault scandal involving a video coach.
The moves means they can seek employment immediately around the league.
In a statement, the NHL said Bowman, MacIsaac and Quenneville have shown remorse and gained greater awareness.
SEE ALSO | Chicago Blackhawks seek to dismiss lawsuit alleging 2010 sex assault by then-video coach
READ MORE | Shocking details in Chicago Blackhawks lawsuit alleging 2010 sex assault revealed by lawyers