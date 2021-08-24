Health & Fitness

Doctors urge people taking at-home COVID tests to report results

By Ryan Curry
EMBED <>More Videos

Doctors urge people taking at-home COVID tests to report results

SAN FRANCISCO -- Doctors at UCSF want people who are about to take an at-home COVID-19 test to report results to a doctor regardless of the result.

"COVID home tests are accurate, but people should follow directions," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong with UCSF.

He says at home COVID tests can help identify positive tests fast, but sometimes not everyone reports the results. Unlike getting tested at a certain location, at-home tests make it hard for health officials to track who has a negative and positive test. There is no supervision, so there is no immediate reporting to a government agency.

"We are seeing COVID trends going down in the Bay Area, but are they really going down? Or are they just buying a test at CVS or Walgreens and not telling anyone?" Dr. Chin-Hong said.

He says if anyone is planning on taking an at-home COVID test to tell a doctor whether it is a negative test or a positive test. He says doing so can help health officials get a clearer idea of the current trends relating to COVID-19.


"Telling a doctor or someone is the first step," he said. "The most important thing is that a health agency can also help with contact tracing."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineucsfcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Victims rear-ended then carjacked, CPD warns
Mag Mile robbery crew stole purses worth $43K; guard critically hurt
Woman dies after testing positive for COVID-19 on Carnival cruise
CPD officer hurt in shooting that killed Ella French out of hospital
Park City teen drowns at Waukegan Beach
Biden faces decision on Afghanistan airlift, Taliban deadline
Construction costs rising due to skyrocketing prices, labor shortage
Show More
Chicago to mandate vaccine for city workers, Lightfoot says
Old Town restaurants hit by gunfire on Wells: CPD
COVID could be under control by spring if vaccinations go up: Fauci
Crews constructing house at Soldier Field for Kanye West show
Former Chicago Blackhawk Jimmy Hayes dead at 31
More TOP STORIES News