At least 2 shot outside Burger King in Maywood

At least two people, including a police officer, were shot Sunday night outside a Burger King in west suburban Maywood.Just before 9 p.m., at least one person robbed the Burger King at Lake Street and North 1st Avenue. As the robber was leaving the restaurant, they exchanged gunfire with Maywood police officers who were arriving on the scene.Witnesses said a robber and police officer were injured. The police officer appeared alert and talking in the ambulance before heading to the hospital.An employee was also hit by the robber's BB gun, but did not sustain serious injury.Late Sunday, the Illinois State Police confirmed that they are investigating. In a statement, ISP said that its "Public Integrity Task Force (PITF) has been requested to investigate. The investigation is in its infancy and is currently open and ongoing, we cannot provide any details at this time."