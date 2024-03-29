Good Samaritan speaks out after confronting suspect in Rockford stabbing attacks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- A good Samaritan who helped one of the Rockford attack victims is speaking out.

Keith Farney, speaking exclusively with ABC News, said he was driving by when he saw a woman being stabbed and was then attacked himself.

"I open up the door, grabbed him by the shirt and threw him down on the ground, right, and then he kind of went after me and I kind of tried to defend myself and the next thing I know...I felt these taps on the side of my head," Farney said.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley also spoke about Farney's heroic actions.

"Soto entered Keith Farney's Jeep and attempted to steal it," Hanley said. "Farney pulled Christian Soto from the Jeep, but again, was being attacked by the knife. It was at this time that police arrived.

Four people were killed in the attack and seven others injured. The four victims killed were identified as Jenna Newcomb, 15; Jacob Schupbach, 23; Jay Larson, 49; and Romona Schupbach, 63.

Suspect Christian Soto, 22, has been charged with multiple offenses, including murder,.