Girl, 14, struck by school bus in Auburn Gresham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old girl is hospitalized after she was struck by a school bus while attempting to cross the street in Auburn Gresham, Chicago police said.The accident occurred in the South Side neighborhood near the 8500 block of S. Vincennes Wednesday at around 5:30 p.m., according to police.Police said the girl was using the crosswalk when a school bus struck her. The bus was traveling northbound and attempting to turn eastbound, police said.The girl was transported to Christ Hospital in good condition, according to CPD.Chicago police said a 67-year-old bus driver was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.No other details are known at this time.