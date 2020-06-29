Aurora boy, 13, missing since Sunday found safe

By Jesse Kirsch
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A 13-year-old Aurora boy who had been missing since Sunday afternoon has been found safe, police said Monday morning.

Police had issued an alert for the boy who has a condition that could put him in danger.

Neighbors and police were still fanning out to search for the 13-year-old Monday morning and then around 8:40 a.m., investigators learned he may have been spotted roughly eight miles away playing basketball in Geneva.

Police said a resident recognized the teen from his missing child photo and that's how detectives were able to confirm this was indeed the Aurora boy.

Police say the 13-year-old aurora teen had been last seen around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in this neighborhood. But police weren't notified he was missing until around 10 p.m.

Investigators quickly began searching with a k-9 and drone team because, according to police, the boy has special needs. But the search was suspended because of the darkness around 3 a.m.

Neighbors who planned to take part in a search party said they have seen the boy walking by himself in the neighborhood to play basketball before.

