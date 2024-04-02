Aurora opening new affordable housing development for seniors; applications open Wednesday

The new Aurora, IL 1449 Senior Estates affordable housing development starts taking applications Wednesday. It's ADA accessible and allows pets.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The city of Aurora is opening a new affordable housing development specifically for seniors this fall.

The city held an event Tuesday to spread the word about the new development, for which applications open Wednesday. Nancy Molaro was one resident in attendance. She said finding affordable housing hasn't been easy since her husband died, so this presentation was beyond her expectations.

"I have been searching for probably a few years now," she said. "I don't think there's any words to describe it. It's like a dream come true."

Called the 1449 Senior Estates, the development will have 70 brand new single family homes and duplexes in Aurora's Far West Side for residents who are 62 and older.

This is the latest step in the city's push for more affordable housing. In mid-March the city opened Fox Valley Apartments in an old, converted elementary school.

City officials say their most recent housing study shows more than 2,600 people are currently on a waiting list for public housing, with an average wait time of 605 days. That pent-up demand is part of why the 1449 Senior Estates event had such a large turnout of potential applicants, even though applications don't actually open until Wednesday.

"This is a blessing to have something like this where you don't have a bunch of kids running around, knocking on your door," said potential applicant Wendy Williams.

The units in the development come with attached garages, are ADA accessible and allow pets.

Nancy and her dog Sophie are ready to move in; they're just waiting for the application.

"I will be up at the crack of dawn on the website, waiting," she said.

The 1449 Senior Estates are expected to be ready for move-in by early fall.