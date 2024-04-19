'We Grown Now' film takes place in 90s Chicago; story inspired by boy's murder at Cabrini-Green

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The murder of a child at Cabrini-Green over three decades ago inspired a Chicago director to make the movie "We Grown Now."

The movie opens Friday and is earning rave reviews.

ABC7's Hosea Sanders talked with the boys who give breakout performances as friends making magic in their lives, despite the struggles in the notorious housing project.

The movie is set in the early 90s in Chicago. The character Eric, played by Gian Knight Ramirez, has already learned a lot about survival.

"I'm from Chicago, so I'm pretty proud of myself," Ramirez said. "This is my first film, I was like, 'I'm filming a movie where I live!'"

The characters' imaginations and dreams can take them far from Cabrini. The actors' fresh faces make the story soar.

Blake Cameron James, who play Malik in the film, spoke about was it like when he first got the call to be in the film.

"Honestly, I had no idea where it would go," James said. "I didn't think it would be as big as it is right now."

James reflected on the fun experience filming the movie.

"Of course, it was was oh so fun," James said. "I feel it was also a very necessary story to be told. Me being from the south, I would have never have heard about the tragic shooting."

The actors also spoke about how they relate to their characters.

"I think I can relate to Malik a lot," James said. "He's confidant and persuasive. When he sets his mind to something, he gets it done, and he stands up for what he believes in."

"There's similarities and differences between me and Eric," Ramirez said. "A really big thing was he really didn't know how to count. That's not really who I am. I got my report card recently, and I got straight A's... well... one B!"

"We Grown Now" can be seen now at AMC New City, River East, Showplace Icon and the Gene Siskel Film Center.