Aurora 9-year-old girl honored for saving mother's life in medical emergency

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A 9-year-old girl in Aurora is being honored for her quick thinking and bravery, which saved her mother's life.

In February, Aria Lamen and her mother Caron were home alone when Caron suddenly passed out as she was talking to her daughter.

Aria called her father, then quickly called 911 for help. She stayed on the line with the dispatcher, checking on her mother's breathing and following the instructions se was given.

Aria kept a watchful eye on her mother until an ambulance arrived. Her mother ended up spending 16 days in the hospital and is now home, thanks to the life-saving efforts of her little girl.