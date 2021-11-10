Aurora cancels Veterans Day parade due to weather, ceremony moved indoors

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The annual Veterans Day parade in Aurora has been canceled due to inclement weather, officials said Wednesday.
Rain and high winds are in the forecast for Thursday, officials said. The Veterans Day Ceremony, which would typically follow the parade, has been moved indoors to Aurora City Hall and will begin at 11 a.m.
Doors for the ceremony open at 10:30 a.m., with priority seating given to veterans and their family.
"While my fellow veterans and I served in all types of weather, we want to make sure veterans are thanked and honored in the safest manner possible here at home," said Aurora Mayor Richard C. Irvin, an Army veteran. "We look forward to recognizing those who served our country and invite the community to watch the ceremony online this Veterans Day."
A group of women veterans, who were set to serve as grand marshals of the parade, will be introduced and honored during the ceremony, Irvin said.
The ceremony will also be livestreamed on the city's Facebook page and on the city's website.
