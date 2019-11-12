Aurora Officers Adam Miller, Rey Rivera return to duty following Henry Pratt mass shooting

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Two Aurora police officers returned to full duty Monday after they were shot responding to a shooting at a Henry Pratt warehouse in February.Officer Adam Miller was shot in the face as police were trying to gain control of the situation. Officer Rey Rivera was shot in the leg.Both spent the last nine months recovering.The three additional officers who were wounded in the shooting have also returned to duty.In February, a gunman identified as 45-year-old Gary Martin, shot and killed five co-workers during a termination meeting.Martin died in a shootout with responding officers.