Aurora police sergeant dies from COVID-19, marking department's 2nd virus-related death in weeks

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Sergeant Ken Thurman, 51, passed away Wednesday due to complications related to contracting COVID while serving the community, the Aurora Police Department announced.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Another Aurora police officer has died from COVID-19, marking the second COVID-related death in the department within weeks.

Sergeant Ken Thurman, 51, passed away Wednesday due to complications related to contracting the virus while serving his community, the department announced Thursday.

Thurman's death is the department's second COVID death in a matter of weeks after not having an in-the-line of duty death since 1928.

Tuesday, Aurora Police Officer Brian Shields was laid to rest after also dying from COVID-19 complications.

RELATED: Aurora police officer dies of COVID-19 complications; remembered as 'devoted father, husband'

Thurman joined the Aurora police force in May 2000, where he served for more than 21 years.

"Sgt. Thurman was known throughout the department and the community as one who always put others before self. In both his words and his deeds, Sgt. Thurman enhanced the quality of life in those he served," the police department said.
