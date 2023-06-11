Aurora Pride Parade to step off Sunday in downtown

The city of Aurora said it's been working for months to plan a safe and successful Pride Parade, and that it will be staffed with an adequate number of police officers.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora's fourth annual Pride Parade steps off Sunday.

The parade begins at noon at Benton Street and Broadway in downtown Aurora. It will conclude at West Downer Place and Middle Avenue.

There was concern earlier this year that the parade would not happen.

However, last month, a federal judge blocked enforcement of part of the city's special events ordinance after the parade was nearly canceled last year.

