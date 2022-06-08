Aurora Pride Parade permit revoked after organizers unable to find enough officers to work event

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Organizers of the 2022 Aurora Pride Parade said their special events permit has been revoked after they were unable to secure enough police officers to provide security for the parade.After the Aurora Police Department said it did not have enough officers to provide security at the city's pride parade, parade organizers were tasked with finding officers from other jurisdictions to close the gap.Parade organizers said they were notified that they would have until 12 p.m. Wednesday to do so."We have not been able to close the gap, despite the tireless efforts of our Safety team lead and many supporters offering their assistance," organizers said in a press release. "As a result, our permit is now revoked. However, we're not giving up. Our position has been misrepresented, and we're making every effort to keep the parade as scheduled."The Aurora Pride Parade, set for this Sunday, is a private event and officers have to volunteer their time to work security.The police department said it is also undergoing a staffing crisis."It really comes to being able to staff that event; we can't in good faith allow an event to go understaffed and make sure there's enough law enforcement there to make sure everybody can be safe," Aurora police spokesman Paris Lewbel said.The announcement came just days after parade organizers announced it would not allow police officers to march in the parade in full uniform or bring police vehicles.According to the police department, parade organizers were made aware of the number of officers required to run the event months ago.