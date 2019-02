The Henry Pratt Company in Aurora reopened Monday morning, two days after a shooting that left five innocent people dead.Colleagues, family members and strangers showed up to the Henry Pratt building, bringing flowers, leaving candles, or just offering support.About a dozen employees walked back through the front doors of the manufacturing company, just days after a gunman shot and killed five of their fellow employees.The innocent victims have been identified as Trevor Wehner of Dekalb, Vicente Juarez of Oswego, Clayton Parks of Elgin, Josh Pinkard of Oswego and Russell Beyer of Yorkville.Wehner was a college student at Northern Illinois University. The four others were all fathers, now remembered as hard workers and dedicated family men."There will be time for discussions, for solutions to the all-too-common tragedy of gun violence in our community and across the nation. Today is not that day," said Chuck Adams, executive director of Indivisible Aurora.Some employees said they weren't ready to come back to work Monday. The company said they tentatively plan to resume production next Monday.Police identified the gunman as 45-year-old Gary Martin, who they said was being fired from his job at the warehouse after 15 years.Hundreds of people showed up to pay their respects to the victims and their families."We are strong and we all come together if we need each other for support," said Ashley Carachure, a family member of a Pratt employee.Carachure said her uncle works at Pratt and was at the facility at the time of the shooting. Her family feared he would not make it out alive"He wasn't answering at first," she said. "We just kept calling and dialing but he wasn't answering at all."Now she wants to be part of the community support system to help the families."If it was our uncle, I am pretty sure we would want everyone to support us too" Carachure said.Plant manager Josh Pinkard of Oswego, was one of the employees killed. His wife, Terra, says she received a text message from Josh at 1:24 p.m. on Friday that said "I love you, I've been shot at work."She posted the message on Facebook, writing in part, "The man who was dying and found the clarity of mind for just a second to send me one last text to let me know he would always love me. This unbelievable person was robbed from us."Pinkard is asking people to keep praying for her so she can somehow put one foot in front of the other.Six police officers were also hurt Friday. Five of them were shot and the sixth suffered a minor injury.Four of the five officers who were shot have been released from the hospital. It's unclear when that fifth officer will be released, but they are all expected to be okay."I hope that we will see over time that these deaths and countless others like them around the country will not end up in lives lost in vain," said Rep. Bill Foster (D-IL 11)."To the families of Trevor, Russel, and Vincente and Jose and Clayton, none of them asked to be martyrs but I don't think any of them asked to be forgotten either," said Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL 6).The city has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims' families.Details about funeral services were starting to be released on Monday.A visitation for Wehner, who started his internship on the day of the shooting, will be held 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home Ltd., 333 W. Church St., Sheridan. Funeral to begin at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Afterwards, visitors are invited to the Sheridan Fire Department for further celebration of Trevor's life.A spokesperson for Mueller Water products released a statement Monday saying, "Greg Zanis has been making crosses to remember victims of gun violence since 1996. He said putting five crosses up in his own town has been the hardest."I can't tell you how hard it is for me to live by the police station and see 50 squad cars go by and a big armored trucks and all these police cars from other cities coming to my town," Zanis said.