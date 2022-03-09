Travel

Nonprofit offers teens a chance to expand their horizons

By Michelle Corless
Nonprofit helping teens travel outside Chicago

Chicago Austin Youth Travel Adventures is a nonprofit working to help teens on the West Side.

Founder Crystal Dyer came up with the idea after her grandson was killed in 2011.

"I thought, 'how did I help me kids," said Dyer. "What helped them get out of their heads and prosper, it was through travel."

Chicago Austin Youth Travel Adventures takes teens on excursions around the city.

"They learn about cultures worldwide right here at home," said Dyer.

The group is also working to take 180 people between the ages of 14 and 23 take a trip to Ghana. You can learn more here.
