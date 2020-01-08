Australia bushfires equivalent to 40% of Illinois being burned

Those 200 active fires have burned more than 14 million acres - or 21,000 square miles. That's equal to about 40% of the entire state of Illinois, from the Wisconsin border to about Bloomington.
Australia's fire season typically runs from December to March, but these fires began in September and are expected to last for several more months.
So far this fire season, 1,687 homes have been destroyed in New South Wales, with 771 homes lost since Jan. 1 alone, according to the state's Rural Fire Service.