shark attack

Man dies after shark attack at Australia beach

A man was killed in a shark attack Sunday morning at a beach in western Australia.

The 55-year-old was pulled from the water with serious injuries and treated by police before paramedics arrived.

However, he died at the scene, according to police.

"That's pretty serious," said Daryl Roberson, a witness. "It could've been something like a criminal matter or something like that, and then to find out it's actually a shark attack."

Local media said the man was bitten on the upper thigh and hand. The species of the shark was unknown.

This marks the eighth person to die from a shark attack in Australia this year, the most since 1929.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beachesaustraliaman killedshark attack
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHARK ATTACK
Pregnant woman pulls husband to safety after shark attack
NC girl reflects on tough year after traumatic shark attack
Husband attacks great white shark that bit his wife
NYC woman killed by great white shark off Maine coast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA allows emergency use of antibody drug Trump received
Thanksgiving gatherings are 'recipe for disaster,' health officials warn
IL reports 11,891 new coronavirus cases, 127 deaths
TSA screens 1M travelers for the first time since March
Lose weight over the holidays without making it a big deal
Body found at Oakwood Beach ID'd as missing Riverdale woman, family confirms
Men posing as plumbers ransack home in Northbrook
Show More
3 in custody after shots fired at Chicago cops
Archdiocese of Chicago to broadcast Mass from Holy Name Cathedral on ABC 7
MyPillow CEO helped pay for Kenosha suspect's bail, attorney says
Creative combinations set these bakeries apart from the rest
39 shot, 4 killed in Chicago weekend violence
More TOP STORIES News