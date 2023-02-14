WATCH LIVE

chicago auto show

2023 Chicago Auto Show: First Responders Day

ByRoz Varon WLS logo
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 11:58AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Take your sweetheart to the Chicago Auto Show!

It's Valentine's Day and it's also "First Responders Day" at the show.

Jim O'Brill, director of marketing for the Chicago Auto Show, talked Tuesday about a number of the exotic vehicles on display at this year's show, including a Lamborghini worth about $2.8 million.

"This is a unique vehicle. It's got a V12 engine and is zero to 60 in about 2.8 seconds and you're not going to see a lot of these rolling around on the streets, so that is why it's really special to have here at the Chicago Auto Show," O'Brill said.

You can also help save a life at the show with the annual Dennis Buckley Blood Drive.

The blood drive is in the South Hall by the After Market area.

The Chicago Auto Show runs until February 20 at McCormick Place. Visit abc7chicago.com/autoshow for complete coverage.

