Electric vehicles, hybrid cars and puppies at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show

Electric and hybrid vehicles aren't the only thing making a splash at the 2023 Chicago Auto Show! Visitors can visit a special booth to adopt a four-legged friend into their life.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The more you walk through the showrooms at the Chicago Auto Show, the more you'll see electric and hybrid vehicles taking center stage.

"We're seeing in 2023 a lot of new electric vehicles arriving and that's not necessarily new but they're arriving in segments that people want to buy vehicles in, cross-overs, SUVs, pick-up trucks, said Aaron Bragman, Cars.com Detroit Bureau Chief.

The Ford Maverick EV was named Cars.com's pick-up of the year for its fuel economy, size efficiency and overall value.

The base sticker price for the EV? Approximately $24,000.

The Corvette E-Ray is another standout EV being displayed at the Chicago Auto Show.

"This is the first ever electrified Corvette so it's gonna deliver unquestionable performance," said Sabin Blake, the director of General Motors North America Business Communications. "We've got a 160 HP motor in the front, matted with that legendary V8 small block in the back."

All that power gets the E-Ray from zero to 60 in 2.5 seconds.

The Bronco Raptor is the first thing you'll see at the Ford exhibit. It's Ford's fastest and most capable off-road vehicle, making it perfect for Chicago potholes.

If you visit Ford, take a ride on Bronco Mountain. This is the third year Ford will feature the 25-foot mountain. The 38-degree decline makes it great for testing out new vehicles.

Another trend at this year's show is third-row seating. The Volkswagen Atlas SUV fills the needs of larger families by having plenty of seating. It features a redesigned interior.

The Toyota Highlander three-row SUV can seat seven or eight passengers and has a new, more fuel efficient V6 engine.

You may need that extra space if you've got four-legged passengers in your family. At the Subaru booth, visitors can meet adoptable puppies from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. every day of the show.

For our complete guide to the 2023 Chicago Auto Show, visit abc7chicago.com/autoshow.