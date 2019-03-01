AUTOMOTIVE

Chicago drivers fed up with potholes

EMBED </>More Videos

Pothole season is here, and there's no avoiding it.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Pothole season is here, and there's no avoiding it.

"You are veering left. And then it is dangerous because you are veering all over the street," said Laura Dini.

If you hit one, you can feel it.

"You feel like your car is going to fall to pieces," said Tahirih Metzger.

Sometimes the potholes can be more than bumps in the road. They can also throw your budget out of alignment.

"It's a mess. I have messed up two tires," said Mark Hill.

In February 2016, AAA said the average American driver reported spending $300 to repair pothole-related damage to their vehicles. AAA's 2016 study found pothole damage cost drivers in the U.S. $15 billion in vehicle repairs in the previous five years, or $3 billion annually.

Workers at Ashland Tire & Auto on Chicago's North Side are keeping busy.

"This is a pretty steady time of year. Cars are coming in almost all day long," said Jack Gordon, who runs the tire shop.

Even car mechanics aren't spared from the damage.

"On my own personal car, I have three of them this year," Gordon said.

Chicago Department of Transportation officials expect to get more calls from drivers as we head into the heart of pothole season.

The department typically has up to 30 crews a day patching potholes.

"They will fix the streets today. The next week, the same holes are there," said Morris Frazier.

The city is asking drivers to report potholes with the new, modernized 311 City Services system. Click here to access 311 City Services.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivepotholesdrivingcarsChicagoRogers Park
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
VIDEO: Hit-and-run sends car flipping into parking lot
Fire risk: Hyundai, Kia recall more than 500K vehicles
Final day for Chicago Auto Show Monday
Functionality, safety and fun prominent at Chicago Auto Show
More Automotive
Top Stories
Amtrak problems caused by worker falling on circuit board, Durbin says
LIVE TEMPS: March brings bitter cold to city, suburbs
Jordyn Woods: 'I'm not a homewrecker' in Kardashian brouhaha
Lightfoot, Preckwinkle seek Wilson's endorsement
Massive loan fraud ring busted: Hundreds of victims targeted
Chicago AccuWeather: Scattered snow, patchy freezing drizzle
Victoria's Secret closing 53 stores this year
Hoodwinker sunfish washes up on California beach
Show More
'Who's the Boss' star Katherine Helmond dead at 89
Brothers reportedly involved in Jussie Smollett alleged hoax release statement expressing 'regret'
Hungry Hound: Gumbo in Chicago
East Chicago siblings donate books for Dr. Seuss Day
2 appointed to monitor Chicago police reforms
More News